Judge schedules torture-murder suspect's trial despite claim of missing evidence

Defiant murder suspect Steven Lorenzo, who is defending himself, says the one piece of evidence that could exonerate him has suddenly disappeared.

"The one thing that’s huge is gone," Lorenzo complained.

Lorenzo claims there is surveillance video from a Ross department store that shows one of the murder victims shopping after he was reported missing. But now investigators can’t find it.

"This is a death penalty case and he lost evidence and that’s important evidence. Exculpatory evidence," argued Lorenzo.

Prosecutors admit the video is missing and may be lost forever. However, at a virtual hearing today, Hillsborough County circuit judge Christopher Sabella put a positive spin on it.

"That may ultimately be to your advantage if they lost it. You may not want them to find it," said Sabella.

Lorenzo is accused of the gruesome murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz in 2003. Prosecutors say Lorenzo and co-defendant Scott Schweickert targeted gay bars and lured the men into Lorenzo's Seminole Heights home, where they say, the men were drugged, tortured, and dismembered.

In June of 2016, Schweickert took a plea deal in exchange for life in prison and will have to testify against Lorenzo at his trial.

Jason's mother, Pam Williams, confronted Schweickert at his sentencing.

"I hope you rot in hell," said the tearful Williams.

Yet Lorenzo has dragged out his case with one complaint after another and there's no sign he's letting up,

"I should not have to give up one constitutional right to obtain another one. That’s what I'm being forced to do," claimed Lorenzo.

Despite Lorenzo's objections, Judge Sabella forged ahead and scheduled a trial date for April of 2022.