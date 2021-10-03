New COVID-19 testing and vaccination site opening in Hillsborough County

Progress Village Park is home to a new COVID-19 testing and vaccination site, running Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The services are for residents of Hillsborough County and are at no cost.

Walkups are accepted for COVID testing at the Progress Village Park, located at 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33619 site. Both the rapid antigen and PCR tests will be offered. For information on testing at Progress Village Park, call (850) 583-2419.

Hillsborough County is asking residents to make an appointment to receive a free vaccine or a booster shot. Appointments can be made starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at patientportalfl.com. Once on the site, click "create an account," select "vaccines," and follow the steps to schedule an appointment. For vaccination registration assistance, call (844) 770-8548.

A person wanting to receive a booster must present their vaccination card that proves they received the Pfizer vaccination and states the date the second vaccination was administered. People who have lost their vaccination cards can visit here to request a new vaccination card or visit the location where they were originally vaccinated.

If you are younger than 65 and in generally good health, health experts say you’re safe without getting a booster.

"People who are under the age of 60 or 55 or so probably still have a good, robust immune response and they are going to manage to hold onto that it’s looking now up to probably, close to a year at least," Unnasch said.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are free. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the COVID-19 test or vaccination. People without medical insurance will still be tested or vaccinated for free.

There are other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. Visit Florida Vaccine Locator or Vaccines.gov to locate pharmacies and other sites offering vaccinations.

For information on other COVID testing sites, visit the Hillsborough County or the Florida Department of Health testing information sites.

