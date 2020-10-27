One week until Election Day: Candidates step up in Florida, voters break records

Early-voting numbers continue to set records with exactly a week until Election Day.

So far, at least 62 million Americans have already voted, that's more than the mail-in and early in-person voting totals from the 2016 election. As of Tuesday, there are still six days of early voting to go, today included.

In Florida, 41% of registered voters have already cast their ballots, either by mail or at early-voting locations. Back in 1992, 83% of Florida voters cast ballots.

The Sunshine State is currently on track to see its largest voter turnout in state history, but in a state where races are decided by the slimmest of margins, it's unclear which candidate has the edge.

Early voting in Florida has seen more registered Democrats than Republicans head to the polls, around 2.5 million to 2.2 million, but that gap is narrowing each day. Republicans say they are expecting a big turnout from their voters on Election Day.

To add to that, 1.2 million registered independents have already cast their ballots as well. This means more than 14 million eligible voters in Florida remain.

This week, both campaigns will make stops in our battleground state as they try to convince those who've yet to head to the polls to turn out for them.

Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday to hold a drive-in rally for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump will speak at a rally in Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park advocating for her father, President Trump. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will also attend. The event begins at 1:30 p.m., but gates open at noon.

Donald Trump Jr. will be in Daytona Beach Wednesday for a Make America Great Again Rally.

Biden will be in Florida on Thursday with stops in Tampa and Broward County.

Election officials say if you do still have a mail-in ballot, you are advised to bring it a drop box location yourself at a Supervisor of Elections office in order to make sure it's in before the Election Day 7 p.m. deadline.