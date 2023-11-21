Wimauma murder suspect accused of having sexual relationship with minor surrenders to authorities

article

A man deputies say was involved in a brutal murder in Wimauma two months ago has turned himself in.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3300 block of Sanchez Ranch Lane around 5:30 a.m. on September 23 for a report of a man being killed in a domestic altercation.

"It is sickening to see a domestic situation tragically escalate into a brutal murder," Sheriff Chad Chronister said at the time. "The poor actions of one person have permanently and irreparably changed the lives of this family. Our hearts go out to the family during this time of unimaginable grief and loss."

Detectives say they got a warrant for Osmin Castillo, 21, on second-degree murder charges.

Crime scene tape and law enforcement vehicles outside homicide scene in Wimauma.

While investigating, deputies say they discovered Castillo was having a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16.

HCSO says Castillo turned himself in on November 19 at the Orient Road Jail.

He has been charged with murder in the second degree with a weapon, nine counts of lewd and lascivious battery, three counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by an electronic device, three counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, three counts of child pornography.

"Today, justice prevailed as our deputies removed another dangerous criminal from our streets," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The arrest of this individual responsible for this homicide and these other heinous crimes serves as a testament to the dedication of our team here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."