Live updates: Helene becomes Category 1 hurricane ahead of expected landfall in Florida

Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Live updates: Helene becomes Category 1 hurricane ahead of expected landfall in Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 25, 2024 11:03am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center says Helene strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, with landfall expected in Florida’s Big Bend area on Thursday.

Helene is expected to strengthen into at least a major Category 3 storm before making landfall Thursday night in the Big Bend region, but FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg warned it could be even stronger.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Helene was located at 21.6 N and 86.3 W, had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour and was moving north-northwest at 10 miles an hour.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm will grow wider, leading to far-reaching impacts across the Bay Area and all of Central Florida, despite being outside the NHC's forecast cone.

Osterberg said record high water temperatures will provide "unlimited fuel" for rapid intensification.

Storm watches and warnings

A hurricane warning is in effect from Anclote River to Mexico Beach. That includes coastal areas of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the rest of the state except the western Panhandle.

A storm surge warning has been issued from Flamingo to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

A flood watch is in effect until Friday morning across the Bay Area and much of the state except east Central Florida and the western Panhandle.

What is the timeline for impacts in the Bay Area?

Rainy and windy conditions are expected to arrive in the region early Thursday, with the strongest impacts being felt Thursday afternoon, according to Osterberg.

Osterberg said any shift in the track, even just a few miles, will significantly change how Helene will impact the Bay Area.

"There's not a lot of room for error. There really isn't for a storm like this and the large size that it is," Osterberg said.

How strong are the potential impacts from Helene?

FOX 13 meteorologists say life-threatening storm surge is expected to be a major issue, with the potential to reach 15 feet along the coast from Citrus County northward into the Big Bend.

Wind gusts could top 70 miles an hour along the coast on Thursday afternoon, with tropical storm force winds extending as far as 250 miles from the center of the storm.

Significant rainfall is also expected, ranging from 5 to 10 inches on the coast to 2 to 4 inches inland.

Preparations for Helene

Evacuation orders have been issued in several Bay Area counties, mainly for coastal and low-lying areas.

School closures have been announced in many districts, with some starting Wednesday and others beginning Thursday.

Some government offices will be closed in the coming days.

Sandbags remain available in some areas, weather permitting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for almost all Florida counties, while a few Bay Area counties have declared local states of emergency.

Power companies are staged in the Tampa Bay area, along with other parts of the state, to respond to power outages.

