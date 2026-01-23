Family of teen hit, killed by train in Brandon accepts his high school diploma in special graduation ceremony

The Brief A Brandon family is grieving after 17-year-old Jamar Bond was hit and killed by a CSX freight train near Brandon High School. On Friday night, the Hillsborough County School District honored Bond with a graduation ceremony. An online fundraiser has raised more than $14,000 to support Bond’s family and help pay for his funeral service.



As the family of a 17-year-old killed after being struck by a train near Brandon High School continues to grieve, a special graduation ceremony was held Friday evening at a Riverview church.

Big picture view:

Family members, friends and classmates gathered at Providence Baptist Church to remember 17-year-old Jamar Bond’s life while marking a milestone he never had the chance to experience. Bond's mother, Jewell, even got to step on stage near the end of the ceremony, putting on her son's cap and gown before accepting his high school diploma.

The Brandon High School band played "Pomp and Circumstance," and the mood inside the church shifted. What began as grief turned into an emotional moment of remembrance.

Brandon High School Principal Alison Wright said the ceremony was designed to give Bond’s family an experience usually reserved for graduation day.

Pictured: Jamar Bond's mom, Jewell, accepting her son's high school diploma.

"He was a good student and a good kid," Wright said. "The family deserves to have this special moment, experiencing everything that a graduation could be."

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Bond was found unresponsive the morning of January 8 along the train tracks near Lakewood Drive in Brandon. Deputies said the teen was walking on the train tracks to Brandon High School before being struck by a CSX freight train.

Bond was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he died a day later. Investigators said headphones were found near him and that dense fog covered the area that morning.

Gage Uribe, a close friend of Bond’s, said the incident has left him searching for answers.

"I was shocked, confused and upset," Uribe said. "I was confused why he walking to school in the first place."

Pictured: Jamar Bond.

What they're saying:

Richard Ruiz, one of Bond’s best friends at Brandon High School, said the loss is especially painful, recalling a recent conversation about life after graduation.

"Before everything happened, we were literally talking what we were going to do once we graduated," Ruiz said. "We were all thinking about all joining the military together."

Ruiz and several other friends wore custom-designed shirts featuring photos of Bond, serving as a tribute during the ceremony. Bond’s uncle, Reggie McMillan, said his nephew was known for his bright personality and warm spirit.

"He was a very smart kid, who loved to smile," he said. "He loved video games and loved headphones."

McMillan said the moment brought his family comfort during an otherwise devastating time.

"Made my little sister smile," he said. "I haven’t seen her smile since they told her that her child wouldn't be graduating."

Hillsborough County School Board member Karen Perez said the recognition was important for honoring Bond’s effort and legacy.

"He deserves this moment," Perez said. "He had been working towards this moment."

What's next:

Bond’s full funeral service will take place Saturday afternoon at Providence Baptist Church.