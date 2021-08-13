Florida admits state cannot withhold salaries of superintendents who mandate masks in school districts

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive order to ban mask mandates by local school districts and the state threatened to withhold school funding and school officials' salaries, the Florida governor’s office now says they have no control over local employees’ pay.

Earlier this week, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran began looking to enforce Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threat to withhold the salaries of school officials that weren't complying with a state rule that banned mask mandates.

However, in a statement to FOX 13 on Friday, the governor’s office said the state is instead calling on "activist, anti-science local school board members" to dock their own salaries.

"Those officials should own their decision — and that means owning the consequences of their decisions rather than demanding students, teachers, and school staff to foot the bill for their potential grandstanding," Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, said in the emailed statement.

Pushaw said the state could "withhold an amount of funding from the district that is equal to the salaries of the superintendent and school board members. As you know, those officials are not on the state payroll."

In the weeks that followed Gov. DeSantis' executive order barring school districts from issuing mask mandates, a convoluted timeline of events took place. While there was praise from parents that were in favor of the governor's decision, there was also criticism from the federal level down to the Florida school districts.

On July 30, Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order making masks optional in schools, saying it was an effort to "protect the rights of parents." He said it should be up to parents to decide whether their child should be masked, adding that he has seen no study that showed mask-wearing lowers the chance of outbreaks in schools.

His announcement took place inside a Cape Coral restaurant, and came with applause from those in attendance, including parents.

In part, the order directs state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to withhold funds to "noncompliant" school boards that impose mask requirements.

His order came after the Broward County school district in Fort Lauderdale voted to require masks and other districts and colleges around the state were considering it as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases have grown nearly tenfold over the last month. Also within the same week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that teachers, students and school staff members wear masks, as Florida and other states are seeing major increases in COVID-19 because of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

After, Broward County, along with the Gadsen County School District, decided to reverse their decision to institute a mask requirement after the executive order was issued.

Meanwhile, on August 3, President Joe Biden openly criticized DeSantis and other Republican governors who blocked mask mandates in schools, telling them to "get out of the way."

"If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing," Biden said.

The following day, DeSantis fired back, criticizing the Biden administration's handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border, claiming the president was "importing more virus from around the world" by letting migrants into the country.

"Whatever variants are around the world, they're coming across that southern border," DeSantis said. "He's not shutting down the virus, he's helping to facilitate it."

"If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way," DeSantis added. "If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm going to stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood; if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida."

He finished by saying, "Why don't you do your job, why don't you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

On the day of DeSantis' response to the White House, at least three school districts decided to defy the governor. One of them was Broward County, which decided to move forward with the mask requirement.

Other school districts, just days before school began, decided against instituting a mask mandate despite doctors' recommendations. Some districts, such as Hillsborough County, will mandate masks, but parents can opt-out.

On August 6, Florida’s Board of Education approved an emergency rule Friday that will allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including mask requirements.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions that are usually used to protect children who are being bullied.

On the same day, the state Department of Health on Friday approved a new rule that, in part, requires school mask mandates to allow parents to opt-out of the requirement.

"Students may wear masks or facial coverings as a mitigation measure; however, the school must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face-covering or mask," the health department’s rule said.

While some districts said no reason had to be provided for the opt-out, the superintendents of Leon and Alachua counties had another idea at the time. DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said that districts requiring a doctor’s note for students to be excused from wearing a mask are not following the governor’s order.

She told the News Service of Florida the state board could "move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law."

The Leon County superintendent said he had sent a letter to DeSantis asking for permission to enforce a temporary mask mandate, but received no response. This week, Leon County reversed its requirement for a doctor's note, but Alachua County said they were moving forward with their decision.

Meanwhile, a group of parents and lawyers, including some from the Tampa Bay area, filed a lawsuit that night, just four days before classes start, challenging the governor’s order on mask mandates.

In response, the White House said the CARES Act funds could be used to pay salaries of school officials who impose mask mandates.

On Tuesday, Broward County School Board voted to maintain the school district's mask mandate.

"The action taken today at the Broward County School Board meeting makes it clear that you have no current intentions of complying with this order," Corcoran wrote in a letter to the school board. "There is no room for error or leniency when it comes to ensuring compliance with policies that allow parents and guardians to make health and educational choices for their children."

However, the school board chair Rosalind Osgood said during the meeting, "You can't ignore this pandemic. It's deadly, and it's getting worse instead of better and the more we don't use masks, the more we position the mutation of this virus to grow."

A hearing for lawsuit filed by parents takes place in federal court in Leon County on Friday afternoon.