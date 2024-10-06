Hurricane Milton: Hernando County updates & information
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Hernando County need to know.
Hernando County Evacuations:
Residents living west of US 19, in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are strongly encouraged to make arrangements for life safety.
Hernando County Closings:
No major closings to report.
Hernando County Shelters:
Residents are advised to seek shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. A public shelter will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at:
- Challenger K-8 13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609
The pet friendly shelter is for special needs clients and the general population.
Hernando County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations are open.
Hernando County Schools:
All Hernando schools and district offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday with a decision for reopening expected midweek.
