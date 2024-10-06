Hurricane Milton: Hernando County updates & information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Hernando County need to know.

Hernando County Evacuations:

Residents living west of US 19, in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are strongly encouraged to make arrangements for life safety.

Hernando County Closings:

No major closings to report.

Hernando County Shelters:

Residents are advised to seek shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. A public shelter will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at:

Challenger K-8 13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609

The pet friendly shelter is for special needs clients and the general population.

Hernando County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations are open.

Hernando County Schools:

All Hernando schools and district offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday with a decision for reopening expected midweek.

County-by-County

LINKS: