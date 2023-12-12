McKay Bay murder: Trial date set for Lutz man accused of dismembering, dumping woman’s body

article

On Tuesday, a Tampa judge announced the date Robert Kessler, a man accused of killing, dismembering, and dumping a woman’s body, will face a jury.

Kessler, who left court before hearing the judge's announcement, is accused of killing Stephanie Crone-Overholts and dumping her body parts in McKay Bay two years ago.

On November 11, 2021, an angler spotted a human leg floating near the South 22nd Street Causeway, just south of downtown Tampa around 4:30 p.m.

That same day, Crone-Overholts’ mother in Pennsylvania reported her missing.

At the time, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told FOX 13 that Crone-Overholts’ mother had received a message from her daughter, who had recently moved to Florida, saying she needed help. However, he did not elaborate on why she needed help.

The leg found by the fisherman was tattooed the names Sean, Zach and Greg, which are the names of Crone-Overholts’ children. Shortly afterward, a second body part was found in the bay.

Stephanie Crone-Overholts' mother reported her missing the same day an angler found body parts in McKay Bay.

Nearly two weeks after the first body part was discovered, Tampa police arrested Kessler, a man they say Crone-Overholts was staying with at the time of her disappearance.

Police say they interviewed Kessler on November 14, 2021, and he admitted Crone-Overholtz had stayed in his home but left a few weeks earlier. According to the Tampa Police Department, Kessler said he met Crone-Overholts at a McDonald’s restaurant, and she told him she was living in her car, so he invited her to live with him.

Robert Kessler next to Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

Court documents show that Kessler’s 7-year-old daughter, whose mother died from a drug overdose, told detectives that Crone-Overholts stayed with them at their Lutz home for a week. She said that her father and Crone-Overholts had an argument over money and Kessler told her to leave.

The child went on to tell investigators that Crone-Overholts said if Kessler gave her $200, she would leave. The next day, Kessler’s daughter said Crone-Overholts was gone. She added that her father told her that Crone-Overholts left with her boyfriend, but the girl never heard of her having a boyfriend before. She said she remembered Crone-Overholts’ silver car still being parked outside.

Stephanie Crone-Overholts

Court documents revealed that Crone-Overholts’ suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds to her neck, and defensive wounds to her hands.

Investigators say several witnesses said they saw someone throwing black garbage bags and a red-pink tote bay into the bay on November 6, 2021. There is also surveillance video from Port of Tampa that prosecutors say shows Kessler throwing an object into the water.

A witness reported seeing a man throwing black garbage bags into McKay Bay.

On November 7, 2021, surveillance video outside the Pep Boys auto store on Bearss Avenue in Tampa shows Kessler parking Crone-Overholts’ car and walking away, according to court documents.

Pictured: Stephanie Crone-Overholts car.

Two days after that interview, police and deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, located Crone-Overholts’ vehicle and said her blood was found inside.

Kessler was already in custody on drug charges when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a body.

Tampa police say Kessler has a criminal history, most of which is related to drug charges.

In December 2021, a grand jury indicted Kessler on higher charges of first-degree murder.

Kessler’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2024.