Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 4:08PM
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Nicole's impact on the east coast

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving behind some damage in its wake, including beach erosion along with damaged signs and traffic lights.

Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over.

Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches at beachfront hotels, dangling power lines, and windblown palm trees as the massive storm moved over Central and Northern Florida.

Daytona beachfront hotels crumble

2 Daytona Beach hotels crumble into ocean during Tropical Storm Nicole

COURTESY: Greg Walck via Storyful

Drone footage recorded by Greg Walck captures the damage done by strong waves near the Hawaiian Inn Beach Resort and Ocean Court Motel due to Storm Nicole, as structures are seen collapsed and large pieces of debris litter the surroundings. 

Gap left in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea fishing pier

Drone video shows up-close view of damage to 60-year-old Florida pier partially swept away by Nicole

COURTESY: WSVN 7News

Drone video recorded by WSVN 7News crews shows an up-close view of the extensive damage to the near 60-year-old Anglins Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, which partially collapsed early Thursday morning when Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's east coast. The remaining portion of the pier suffered extensive damage.

Nearly 60-year-old South Florida pier partially collapses after Nicole makes landfall

WSVN 7News

The well-known Broward County pier was partially swept away, with many planks and railings missing.

Concrete crumbles at Daytona Beach hotel

Nicole destroys Daytona Beach Shores hotel deck

Nicole Huebener Via Storyful

Nicole Huebener did not expect to be recording video of hotel decks crumbled into the water by the storm bearing her name. Tropical Storm Nicole eroded the earth under Dream Inn Daytona Beach Shores, taking huge chunks of concrete roadway and walking area with them.

East Coast power outages widespread due to Nicole's strong winds

Melbourne, Florida hit hard by Tropical Storm Nicole

FOX 13 News

Streetlights were hanging by a thread and palm trees swayed sideways as heavy winds from Nicole lashed Florida's east coast. The city of Melbourne and nearby beach communities suffered massive power outages during and after the storm Thursday.

Homes dangle over eroded beach at Wilbur-By-The-Sea

Volusia County homes on edge after beach erosion

FOX 35 Orlando

Homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea in Volusia County were on the brink of collapsing into the ocean after beach erosion caused by Nicole.

Port Orange dam breach threatens to flood homes

Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

FOX 35 Orlando

Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area. 

Roads impassable in Volusia County

Flooding, damage after Tropical Storm Nicole in Volusia County, Florida

FOX 13

Though Tropical Storm Nicole's worst was gone, many areas in Volusia County were underwater after inches of rain fell during the storm.

West Coast suffers power outages, downed trees

Tropical Storm Nicole downs power lines, tosses trees in coastal counties

FOX 13

Pinellas and Pasco counties have seen dangerous winds and flooding after Hurricane Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm. Power lines were down on trees and laying on sidewalks Thursday afternoon, creating hazards for residents and knocking out power.

Polk County battered by winds and rain

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

FOX 13

Inland areas saw some of Nicole's worst as it brought heavy wind and rain to areas that were still trying to clean up after Hurricane Ian hit Florida just over a month ago. 

In Winter Haven, palm trees struggled to keep their roots in the ground as winds whipped overnight and early Thursday morning.