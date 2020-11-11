Nature Coast prepares for direct hit from Tropical Storm Eta

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
10
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Nature Coast prepares for direct hit from Tropical Storm Eta

Hernando County
Nature Coast officials declare state of emergency

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. - As Eta made its way up Florida's west coast, northern parts of the Tampa Bay area braced for a possible direct impact from the storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect along the coasts of Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties and officials warned residents to stay vigilant.

Hernando County officials declared a local state of emergency and ordered voluntary evacuations in Zone A coastal areas, as well as other low lying flood-prone areas. Those living in RVs and mobile homes were part of the voluntary evacuation.

They expect storm surge anywhere from 2 to 4 feet, which may lead to some street flooding. A flash flood advisory was in effect Wednesday evening.

The county has at least one shelter open for people at the Hernando Mining Association Enrichment Center in Brooksville.

Farther north, in Citrus County, officials are also preparing for impacts from the tropical storm.

slideshow

They don’t expect water to wash over US 19, but they do say the usual flood-prone spots like the Fort Island Trail and Ozello areas could see some flooding.

Rain, wind picks up in Pasco County

Pasco County officials also declared a local state of emergency and asked residents to stay home unless there was an emergency.

Residents at local sandbag pickup sites said they feel as prepared as possible, considering how quickly the storm shifted toward their county.

Many have the experience of preparing for Hurricane Irma back in 2017. Many said they were just worried about flooding.

The Pasco County Board of Commissioners said the emergency operations center is operating at a modified Level 1 status.

slideshow

slideshow

