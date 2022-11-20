Vehicle chase, deputy-involved shooting shuts down portion of I-4 near Dinosaur World, deputies say

article

Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes while law enforcement officers conduct an investigation along I-4 near Dinosaur World.

According to law enforcement, there was a pursuit out of Polk County Sunday morning and a deputy-involved shooting, which caused the interstate to be shut down.

Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital, but no law enforcement officers were injured. No additional details have been released.

There is a large law enforcement presence on I4 near Dinosaur World.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the westbound center land and the outside lanes of I-4 are closed just west of North Forbes Road, as is the westbound entrance ramp of exit 17.

However, the westbound inside lane is open at this time.

An incident has closed a portion of I4 near Dinosaur World.

According to FHP, Motorists should expect delays for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.