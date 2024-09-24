Tropical Storm Helene: Desoto County updates & information
DeSoto County Evacuations:
TAMPA - There have been no evacuation orders.
DeSoto County Closings:
There are no closings to report at this time.
Desoto County Sandbags:
There are no sandbag locations.
Desoto County Schools:
No school closures have been announced.
Desoto County more information:
You can get information directly from the DeSoto County EOC.
