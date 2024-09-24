Tropical Storm Helene: Desoto County updates & information

DeSoto County Evacuations:

There have been no evacuation orders.

DeSoto County Closings:

There are no closings to report at this time.

Desoto County Sandbags:

There are no sandbag locations.

Desoto County Schools:

No school closures have been announced.

Desoto County more information:

You can get information directly from the DeSoto County EOC.

