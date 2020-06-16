Tampa Bay Buccaneers tease first photos of Tom Brady in full uniform

It's the visual that Tampa Bay Bucs fans could soon finally see: Tom Brady finally wearing his uniform.

On Twitter, the team shared a teaser Monday showing a silhouette image of the quarterback and his trademark No. 12 uniform. The tweet asked fans when they should release the official photos of the six-time Super Bowl champion in uniform.

Brady himself replied, "Tomorrow."

It's possible the big reveal could happen Tuesday, however, in a tongue-in-cheek response, a few New England Patriots players also replied saying, "Never would be good."

Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million in March. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented Tampa Bay from hosting Brady for a customary introductory press conference – the venue in which newly signed players typically don their jerseys for the first time.

The 43-year-old quarterback spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Star Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin gave up the No. 12 jersey to Brady upon word that he had signed with the franchise.

Buccaneers jersey sales surged more than 900 percent on Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner platform, the day after Brady signed, FOX Business reported at the time. Brady has finished atop the NFL Players Association’s merchandise sales list three teams since 2014, more than any other player.

FOX Business contributed to this report

