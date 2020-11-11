County by county: Hurricane Eta emergency information

article

Hurricane Eta is forecast to pass close to the Tampa Bay area, making landfall along the state’s west coast. The Tampa Bay area is under a hurricane watch and several local counties are issuing emergency orders.

Click or tap on your county below for school closings, sandbag locations, shelter status, and other emergency information.

Eta closures and emergency information by county:

LINK: For Eta’s latest track and forecast, click over to www.myfoxhurricane.com