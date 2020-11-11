County by county: Hurricane Eta emergency information

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
12
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

County by county: Hurricane Eta emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Eta is forecast to pass close to the Tampa Bay area, making landfall along the state’s west coast. The Tampa Bay area is under a hurricane watch and several local counties are issuing emergency orders.

Click or tap on your county below for school closings, sandbag locations, shelter status, and other emergency information.

Eta closures and emergency information by county:

LINK: For Eta’s latest track and forecast, click over to www.myfoxhurricane.com

Hurricane Eta information: Citrus County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Citrus County

Ongoing updates from Citrus County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: DeSoto County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: DeSoto County

Ongoing updates from DeSoto County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Hardee County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Hardee County

Ongoing updates from Hardee County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Highlands County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Highlands County

Ongoing updates from Higlands County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Hernando County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Hernando County

Ongoing updates from Hernando County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Hillsborough County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Hillsborough County

Ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County

Ongoing updates from Manatee County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Pasco County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Pasco County

Ongoing updates from Pasco County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Pinellas County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Pinellas County

Ongoing updates from Pinellas County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Polk County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Polk County

Ongoing updates from Polk County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Sarasota County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Sarasota County

Ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

Hurricane Eta information: Sumter County
slideshow

Hurricane Eta information: Sumter County

Ongoing updates from Sumter County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.