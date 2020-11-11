County by county: Hurricane Eta emergency information
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Eta is forecast to pass close to the Tampa Bay area, making landfall along the state’s west coast. The Tampa Bay area is under a hurricane watch and several local counties are issuing emergency orders.
Click or tap on your county below for school closings, sandbag locations, shelter status, and other emergency information.
Eta closures and emergency information by county:
- Citrus County Eta updates
- DeSoto County Eta updates
- Hardee County Eta updates
- Hernando County Eta updates
- Highlands County Eta updates
- Hillsborough County Eta updates
- Manatee County Eta updates
- Pasco County Eta updates
- Pinellas County Eta updates
- Polk County Eta updates
- Sarasota County Eta updates
- Sumter County Eta updates
LINK: For Eta’s latest track and forecast, click over to www.myfoxhurricane.com
Advertisement