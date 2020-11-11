Flooding, wind damage from Eta reported along Bay Area's Gulf Coast

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
10
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Flooding, wind damage from Eta reported along Bay Area's Gulf Coast

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News
article

Manasota Key street flooding, courtesy Sarasota County

VENICE, Fla. - Wind and heavy rain from Eta, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm late Wednesday afternoon, caused flooding and damage in coastal counties of the Bay Area Wednesday.

In Sarasota County, wind peeled the roof from a structure in a Venice mobile home park. City officials decided to close the nearby Venice fishing pier.

Venice fishing pier, Wednesday, Nov. 11 during Tropical Storm Eta

On Lido Beach, the surf was so rough officials said it was unsafe for swimmers and surfers.

Roads on Manasota Key and Blind Pass Beach were underwater in Charlotte County.

In Pinellas County, localized street flooding had been spotted in the usual trouble spots, including the Shore Acers neighborhood. Officials reminded drivers to go slow and avoid pushing water up into nearby homes.

What appears to be rotating wind was recorded off Belleair Beach, but officials have not confirmed if the incident was a tornado. No damage was reported in association with the incident.

As Eta moved north and east toward the Bay Area, officials in Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus counties said they expected conditions to deteriorate in similar ways.

Eta closures and emergency information by county: