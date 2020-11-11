Flooding, wind damage from Eta reported along Bay Area's Gulf Coast

article

Wind and heavy rain from Eta, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm late Wednesday afternoon, caused flooding and damage in coastal counties of the Bay Area Wednesday.

In Sarasota County, wind peeled the roof from a structure in a Venice mobile home park. City officials decided to close the nearby Venice fishing pier.

Venice fishing pier, Wednesday, Nov. 11 during Tropical Storm Eta

On Lido Beach, the surf was so rough officials said it was unsafe for swimmers and surfers.

Roads on Manasota Key and Blind Pass Beach were underwater in Charlotte County.

In Pinellas County, localized street flooding had been spotted in the usual trouble spots, including the Shore Acers neighborhood. Officials reminded drivers to go slow and avoid pushing water up into nearby homes.

What appears to be rotating wind was recorded off Belleair Beach, but officials have not confirmed if the incident was a tornado. No damage was reported in association with the incident.

As Eta moved north and east toward the Bay Area, officials in Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus counties said they expected conditions to deteriorate in similar ways.

Eta closures and emergency information by county: